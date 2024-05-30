Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full list of road closures and travel information for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Edinburgh

Taylor Swift is set to play not one, not two, but three gigs in Edinburgh next week. And, as you'd expect, these huge sell-out events are going to cause a fair bit of disruption to traffic.

The US pop superstar will perform to thousands of adoring fans at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Friday 7, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June. As happens during all big events in the city, Edinburgh will be very busy when the concerts take place – especially the area around the stadium.

Ahead of Taylor's Eras Tour gigs in the Capital, here is all you need to know about road closures for the big events, as well as public transport to and from the concert.

The doors at Murrayfield open from 4pm (Taylor will be on stage much later) and restrictions will be in place until around 12.30am following the gigs.

12pm to 12.30am

(These roads may reopen between 8pm and 9.30pm - if it is safe to do so).

Roseburn Bridge, Roseburn Street.

12pm to 7.30pm and 9.30pm to 12.30am

Baird Avenue, Baird Drive, Baird Gardens, Baird Grove, Baird Terrace, Devon Place, Riversdale Grove, Riversdale Road, Riverside Crescent, Saughtonhall Avenue, Saughtonhall Circus, Saughtonhall Gardens, Saughtonhall Grove, Saughtonhall Place, Saughtonhall Terrace, Stanhope Street, Wester Coates Road, Wester Coates Terrace, Balbirnie Place (Partially from 9.30pm to 12:30am).

Possible road closures from 4pm to 9.30pm and 6pm to 12.30am

Roseburn Terrace, West Coates, Haymarket Terrace (trams will still run), Clifton Terrace (trams will still run), Haymarket Yards (trams will still run), West Maitland Street (from Torphichen Street to Haymarket), Western Terrace and Corstorphine Road (from Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace), Rosebery Crescent (from Haymarket terrace to Grosvenor Gardens), Balbirnie Place, Grosvenor Street (at West Maitland Street and Haymarket).

Travelling to the concerts

Getting to and from Scottish Gas Murrayfield

We recommend travelling by public transport or walking wherever possible.

Walking

If you're up for a walk, it's a lovely stroll from the city centre through some of our beautiful streets. It will take you around 45 minutes to get to Scottish Gas Murrayfield from the city centre. Haymarket train station is just 20 minutes away.

Please remember you'll be passing through streets where people live. Please respect their homes. Use litter bins. Wait until you get to the stadium to use the toilets.

Bus

Many Lothian Buses pass by (or close to ) Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Plan your journey and stay up-to-date on their website or app.

Tram

Edinburgh Trams run every seven minutes in both directions from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven, with a stop at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. You can also hop off at Balgreen stop and walk a little further to get to the west side of the stadium. Make sure you buy your tickets before boarding from ticket machines on platforms, the mobile app or website.

Train

Waverley Station is in the middle of the city centre, while Haymarket Station is at the west end, close to the stadium. You can easily walk to the stadium from Haymarket (around 20 minutes) or you can take the tram or bus from the station. You can check train timetables and buy tickets from Scotrail.

Car

