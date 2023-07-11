Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2023: Taylor Swift Edinburgh Murrayfield gig tickets being sold for more than £3,000
Tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Edinburgh concerts are being sold at extortionate prices – just hours after going on sale.
The Eras World Tour presale for the singer’s shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium next summer started on Tuesday (July 10). But many fans hoping to catch the US pop superstar on one of her three nights in the Capital – June 7, 8 and 9 – will have been left disappointed after tickets began to pop up on reselling sites for as much as £3,000.
It comes after Ticketmaster introduced the Verified Fan system in the UK, in an effort to ensure buyers are legitimate fans who will attend the show themselves.
The ticket site recently revealed there would be an allocation limit of four tickets per household and those who exceed the limit will have all tickets cancelled.
In an attempt to stop scalpers, Ticketmaster said that after registering a buyer’s email, phone number and Ticketmaster account, it can confirm them as a legitimate fan. But this doesn’t seem to have stopped tickets for the shows being sold for thousands of pounds over face value.
One single ticket for the front standing section at BT Murrayfield Stadium was listed for £3,531, having orginally gone on sale for £170, plus booking fees.
A floor standing ticket could be purchased for a whopping £1,513 on Viagogo.
As reported in the Evening News, studies have shown that a reported 70% of fans could be left without tickets for The Eras Tour in the UK.