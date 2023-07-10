Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2024 (photo: Getty Images)

Swifties, assemble. Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to the UK – and Murrayfield Stadium is one of the venues the superstar will be performing at. Here’s how to be in with a chance of getting presale tickets, when they go on sale, and how to register for general sale if you miss out.

How to get Taylor Swift presale tickets for Edinburgh Murrayfield

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s show at Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium go on sale on the Ticketmaster website on Monday, July 10, at 11am. You can only have access to the presale if you have signed up for presale and received an email with a link. Good luck!

Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and Ireland dates for her The Eras Tour in 2024 - Credit: Getty

Can I still get Taylor Swift Murrayfield tickets if I don’t have a presale link?

Unfortunately, no. You can’t get access to the Taylor Swift UK Tour presale if you haven’t received a link. Because so many people signed up for the presale tickets, not everyone has received one. If this is the case, do not queue for presale tickets on the Ticketmaster website as you will not be able to book them. But don’t worry, you could still be in a chance of securing tickets...

How to get general tickets for Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh Murrayfield show? When they go on sale

General sale for Taylor Swift’s UK Eras tour will go on sale next week. The Edinburgh dates will go on sale on Monday, July 17, at 11am.

When is Taylor Swift performing in Edinburgh? Murrayfield dates including additional date

Taylor Swift will be performing her Eras Tour at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, June 7 2024, Saturday June 8 2024, and Sunday June 9 2024.

Who is the support act for Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh Murrayfield shows?