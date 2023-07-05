Taylor Swift has announced she will be adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour including Edinburgh BT Murrayfield. The pop-star has also confirmed Paramore will be joining her on the UK/EU leg of the tour.

The singer took to social media to share her excitement, saying: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore !!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and more.

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about the extra dates Taylor Swift has added to her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Edinburgh BT Murrayfield - extra date

Taylor Swift has confirmed she will now perform an additional date at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 9, 2024. This marks the third date in total.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates - extra dates

Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:

7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

9 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

13 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

23 June - London, Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20