Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium - dates & ticket info
Taylor Swift has added a host of new dates for her much-anticipated The Eras Tour including an extra night in Edinburgh
Taylor Swift has announced she will be adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour including Edinburgh BT Murrayfield. The pop-star has also confirmed Paramore will be joining her on the UK/EU leg of the tour.
The singer took to social media to share her excitement, saying: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!
“Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”
Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and more.
Here’s everything you need to know about the extra dates Taylor Swift has added to her Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Edinburgh BT Murrayfield - extra date
Taylor Swift has confirmed she will now perform an additional date at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 9, 2024. This marks the third date in total.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates - extra dates
Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:
7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
9 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
13 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
21 June - London, Wembley Stadium
22 June - London, Wembley Stadium
23 June - London, Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets
General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.
- London dates - July 18
- Edinburgh dates - July 19
- Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20
On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.