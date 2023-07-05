News you can trust since 1873
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium - dates & ticket info

Taylor Swift has added a host of new dates for her much-anticipated The Eras Tour including an extra night in Edinburgh

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

Taylor Swift has announced she will be adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour including Edinburgh BT Murrayfield. The pop-star has also confirmed Paramore will be joining her on the UK/EU leg of the tour.

The singer took to social media to share her excitement, saying: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!

“Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and more.

    Here’s everything you need to know about the extra dates Taylor Swift has added to her Eras Tour.

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Edinburgh BT Murrayfield - extra date 

    Taylor Swift has confirmed she will now perform an additional date at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 9, 2024. This marks the third date in total.

    Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates - extra dates 

    Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:

    7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

    8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

    9 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

    13 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

    18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

    21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

    22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

    23 June - London, Wembley Stadium

    Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

    General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

    • London dates - July 18
    • Edinburgh dates - July 19
    • Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20

    On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.

