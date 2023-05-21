Beyonce’s eagerly-anticipated Edinburgh show ticked all the boxes fans were hoping for – and then some. Dazzling dance routines – tick. Incredible outfits – tick. Hit songs – tick. Vocal pyrotechnics – tick that, too.

After kicking things off with Dangerously In Love 2, the 41-year-old Texan addressed the crowd for the first time, telling them: “I'm so happy to be here..: My first show in the rain.”

Queen Bey didn’t let the weather dampen the mood, though, as she put on a Murrayfield masterclass in front of 54,943 deliriously-happy fans, many of them bouncing about happily in the bright pink hats they’d bought outside the stadium.

Beyonce delighted a crowd of more than 50,000 at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday night.

The pop superstar went on to perform a mammoth set of more than 30 songs, and despite having an arsenal of hits to choose from, she left fan favourites like Irreplaceable, Halo, If I Were A Boy and Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It) off the setlist.

Not anyone in attendance seemed to care too much, though, as what the former Destiny’s Child star did serve up was a treat for the eyes and the ears.

As was to be expected (the clue was in the name folks!), the singer’s Renaissance Tour show featured a number of hits from recent album Renaissance, which she is performing live for the first time on this tour.

Beyonce aired brand new songs such as Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, I’m That Girl, Cozy and Summer Renaissance along with a sprinkling of classics from her back catalogue such as Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top.

The most decorated Grammy artist of all time teamed together tightly co-ordinated routines with all the theatrics we have come to expect from Queen Bey – lights, lasers, video projections, steam machines, and all manners of eye-popping pyrotechnics.

For most of those in attendance, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience – and in the end, everyone left Murrayfield Stadium with huge smiles on their faces having ticked a big one off the bucket list.

