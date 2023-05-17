News you can trust since 1873
Beyonce in Edinburgh: 11 things pop icon shouldn’t miss in Auld Reekie when she visits for Murrayfield show

Dear Beyonce: Here’s a list of things you shouldn’t miss during your visit to the Capital...

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th May 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:56 BST

Beyonce is coming to Edinburgh this weekend, and just for fun, we’ve put together some ideas for the pop superstar (just in case she’s at a loose end).

The Renaissance Tour, which reaches BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (May 20), marks Queen Bey’s first visit to the Capital for 20 years. The last time the Irreplaceable hitmaker came to town was when she attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith in 2003.

We’ve no idea how well she knows the city, but before and after her Edinburgh gig, the singer might want to do a spot of sightseeing, shopping, or even drop into a few of the Capital’s many bars and restaurants.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see what we recommend Beyonce gets up to while in Edinburgh.

1. Ideas fit for a Queen (Bey)

Take a look through our picture gallery to see what we recommend Beyonce gets up to while in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Dear Beyonce... you should not miss this fun bar where you can dance on the tables to Single Ladies.

2. Planet

Dear Beyonce... you should not miss this fun bar where you can dance on the tables to Single Ladies. Photo: Third Party

Dear Beyonce... we are Crazy in Love with our two adorable giant pandas, and you will be too if you take a trip to the zoo. If you ask them nicely, they might even do you a selfie.

3. Edinburgh Zoo

Dear Beyonce... we are Crazy in Love with our two adorable giant pandas, and you will be too if you take a trip to the zoo. If you ask them nicely, they might even do you a selfie. Photo: Third Party

Dear Beyonce... if you fancy some star spotting, you can hit Rose Street Garden for cockatails. Who knows, you might even bump into wee Martin Compston.

4. Rose Street Garden

Dear Beyonce... if you fancy some star spotting, you can hit Rose Street Garden for cockatails. Who knows, you might even bump into wee Martin Compston. Photo: Third Party

