Huge celebrities like Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake picked up prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh

Huge stars visited Edinburgh for the awards ceremony at Ocean Terminal in Leith, all the way back in 2003. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay Z and Justin Timberlake won top awards, while Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink performed at the star-studded ceremony.

Locals were not able to attend the event, but instead were treated to an outdoor concert in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips played to massive crowds.

An arena was constructed especially for the awards ceremony, outside Ocean Terminal. In 2003, the shopping centre was a new addition to Leith, but now, the building is set to be partially demolished under newly approved proposal to transform docks.

As Beyoncé is set to return to the Capital, take a look back on the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Vin Diesel In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt.

Justin Timberlake Justin looked thrilled to be in Edinburgh as he arrived at the awards ceremony. Later that night, he picked up three awards, for Best Male, Best Pop Artist and Best Album.

Kylie Minogue Australian singer, songwriter and actress Kylie Minogue smiled at fans as she walked down the red carpet.

Fans in Princes Street Gardens Locals went wild in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens, where big screens were put up for a free show.

