News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
The R&B superstar, who had just released her first solo album, picked up two awards at the MTV event in Leith.The R&B superstar, who had just released her first solo album, picked up two awards at the MTV event in Leith.
The R&B superstar, who had just released her first solo album, picked up two awards at the MTV event in Leith.

Edinburgh in the Noughties: 12 photos from when Beyoncé visited Leith for the MTV Music Awards in 2003

Huge celebrities like Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake picked up prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 16th Nov 2022, 17:58 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:51 BST

Huge stars visited Edinburgh for the awards ceremony at Ocean Terminal in Leith, all the way back in 2003. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay Z and Justin Timberlake won top awards, while Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink performed at the star-studded ceremony.

Locals were not able to attend the event, but instead were treated to an outdoor concert in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips played to massive crowds.

An arena was constructed especially for the awards ceremony, outside Ocean Terminal. In 2003, the shopping centre was a new addition to Leith, but now, the building is set to be partially demolished under newly approved proposal to transform docks.

As Beyoncé is set to return to the Capital, take a look back on the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards.

In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt.

1. Vin Diesel

In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL

Photo Sales
Justin looked thrilled to be in Edinburgh as he arrived at the awards ceremony. Later that night, he picked up three awards, for Best Male, Best Pop Artist and Best Album.

2. Justin Timberlake

Justin looked thrilled to be in Edinburgh as he arrived at the awards ceremony. Later that night, he picked up three awards, for Best Male, Best Pop Artist and Best Album. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Photo Sales
Australian singer, songwriter and actress Kylie Minogue smiled at fans as she walked down the red carpet.

3. Kylie Minogue

Australian singer, songwriter and actress Kylie Minogue smiled at fans as she walked down the red carpet. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL

Photo Sales
Locals went wild in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens, where big screens were put up for a free show.

4. Fans in Princes Street Gardens

Locals went wild in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens, where big screens were put up for a free show. Photo: Cate Gillon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghCelebrities