Edinburgh in the Noughties: 12 photos from when Beyoncé visited Leith for the MTV Music Awards in 2003
Huge celebrities like Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake picked up prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh
Huge stars visited Edinburgh for the awards ceremony at Ocean Terminal in Leith, all the way back in 2003. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay Z and Justin Timberlake won top awards, while Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink performed at the star-studded ceremony.
Locals were not able to attend the event, but instead were treated to an outdoor concert in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips played to massive crowds.
An arena was constructed especially for the awards ceremony, outside Ocean Terminal. In 2003, the shopping centre was a new addition to Leith, but now, the building is set to be partially demolished under newly approved proposal to transform docks.
As Beyoncé is set to return to the Capital, take a look back on the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards.