The remaining tickets for the long-awaited gig go on sale today (Tuesday, February 7) as the general sale opens.

The music superstar is bringing her Renaissance world tour to Murrayfield Stadium on May 20. While Beyoncé has previously brought tours to Scotland, this will be her first time performing in Edinburgh since 2003, when she sang at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

Last week, O2 Priority crashed due to the huge number of people trying to get early access to tickets for the world tour. Today, hundreds of fans are set to battle it out for the left-over tickets.

Beyoncé will perform at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium as part of her 2023 Renaissance UK tour. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

So, how can you secure tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday, February 7. They can be bought on Livenation and Ticketmaster.

How can I get tickets?

While there is no guarantee you will secure a ticket due to the overwhelming demand, there are things you can do to improve your chances.

Make sure you know what time tickets go on sale, and log on early. While the general sale does not open until 10am, it’s best to be set up and ready. Be prepared with your bank details and know what kind of tickets you want to buy, so you don’t waste any time once the sale is open.

Use both websites selling tickets in different tabs to maximise your chance of securing a ticket, but don’t use multiple tabs for the same ticket retailer, as the website might think you’re a bot and block you from buying. You can also ask friends or relatives to help you by going on the website and joining the queue. However, tickets aren’t cheap and they’re in demand – so don’t buy more than you need.

Don’t refresh the page, as the ticket website will do so for you, and don’t give up if you get an error message. Even if the event looks like it’s sold out on the ticket website, it might not be – so keep trying for a few hours.

How much do Beyoncé tickets cost?

According to the Ticketmaster website, these are the prices for Beyoncé in Edinburgh:

Standing ticket - £106.80 each

Gold Circle A Standing ticket - £177.50 each

Gold Circle B Standing ticket - £177.50 each

Seated ticket - between £56.25 and £199.00 each, dependant on area

Other tickets, including VIP:

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP A) - £2,400 each

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience (VIP B) - £2,400 each

Alien Superstar Riser - £1,038 each

Club RENAISSANCE Experience - £372 each

Premium GA Early Entry Package (A) - £321 each

Premium GA Early Entry Package (B) - £321 each

GA Early Entry Package (A) - £221 each

GA Early Entry Package (B) - £221 each

Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package - £341 each