Here are the 10 biggest concerts and gigs that are not to be missed in Edinburgh this year.
Some big acts are coming to the Capital in 2023, making it a great year for Scottish music lovers.
If you’re looking to get your fill of the hottest bands and pop stars, here are the 10 biggest concerts coming up in Edinburgh in 2023.
1. Lewis Capaldi
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will play an open-air show at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on September 1. The 26-year-old was catapulted to fame, after releasing his 2019 single 'Someone You Loved'. The singer, who grew up in East Whitburn and Bathgate, will be supported by West Lothian band Mark Sharp and the Bicycle Thieves on his European tour.
Photo: Calum Buchan
2. Harry Styles
The former One Direction star is playing two shows in Edinburgh next year as part of his Love On Tour run. The gigs at BT Murrayfield, on May 26 and 27, will be the 28-year-old singer's only shows in Scotland in 2023. While the set-list is closely under wraps, he is expected to play his latest hits, including Watermelon Sugar, Music for a Sushi Restaurant and As It Was.
Photo: Ian West
3. KT Tunstall
Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is returning to her roots with a concert at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on March 15. Born in the Capital and raised in Fife, Tunstall is one of Scotland's most-loved artists. While she is best known for early hits including 'Suddenly I See and 'Black Horse and the Cherry Tree', she has recently released a new album entitled 'Nut'.
Photo: Rebecca Sapp
4. The Killers
The Killers will play their first ever Edinburgh concert this year, on August 29 at the Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds. The Las Vegas rock band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, will be supported by The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. Fans should expect to hear classic Killers songs such as Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and All These Things That I’ve Done, as well as more recent hits like Caution, Run For Cover and The Man.
Photo: Third Party