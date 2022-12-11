The Killers will play their first ever Edinburgh show next year, on August 29 at the Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds. The American rock band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, will be supported by The Smiths legend Johnny Marr.

While they’ve never played in Scotland’s Capital, The Killers sold-out a double-header in Falkirk last summer, where an Edinburgh barman and teacher was invited onto the stage to play drums.Here’s everything you need to know about how to buy tickets for the one-night only show.

When do tickets go on sale?

The Killers lead singer Brandon Flowers at Falkirk Stadium. Picture: Rob Loud

Pre-sale tickets went live earlier this weekend, but the general sale will start at 9am on Monday, December 12.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought on the Ticketmaster website, from 9am on Monday. They can also be purchased via Gigs in Scotland.

How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for the one-night only gig start at £84.40.

The Killers track list and support

The Killers formed in 2001 and have become one of the biggest rock bands of the century, selling more than 28 million records worldwide and performing in over 50 countries.

Those lucky enough to get tickets for the Edinburgh gig should hear classic Killers hits such as Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and All These Things That I’ve Done, as well as more recent songs like The Man, Caution, Run For Cover, My Own Soul’s Warning.