We take a look back to 2003, when celebrities like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera visited Edinburgh for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

Music stars flooded the Capital for the awards ceremony, which was held at Ocean Terminal in Leith. Justin Timberlake was amongst the attendees who picked up top awards, while Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink all performed.

Crowds gathered for a concert in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips put on a performance for fans.

A big top arena with a 6,000 capacity was built for the awards ceremony, outside Ocean Terminal. In 2003, the retail centre was a new and exciting addition to the area. Now, in 2022, the building is set to be partially demolished under newly approved £100m plans to transform the Leith docks.

1. Beyoncé The R&B superstar, who had just released her first solo album, picked up two awards at the MTV event in Leith.

2. Kylie Minogue Australian singer, songwriter and actress Kylie Minogue smiled at fans as she walked down the red carpet.

3. Vin Diesel In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt.

4. Justin Timberlake Justin looked thrilled to be in Edinburgh as he arrived at the awards ceremony. Later that night, he picked up three awards, for Best Male, Best Pop Artist and Best Album.