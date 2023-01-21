Edinburgh in 2003: 12 photos from when Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake visited Leith for the MTV Music Awards
We take a look back to 2003, when celebrities like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera visited Edinburgh for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.
Music stars flooded the Capital for the awards ceremony, which was held at Ocean Terminal in Leith. Justin Timberlake was amongst the attendees who picked up top awards, while Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink all performed.
Crowds gathered for a concert in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips put on a performance for fans.
A big top arena with a 6,000 capacity was built for the awards ceremony, outside Ocean Terminal. In 2003, the retail centre was a new and exciting addition to the area. Now, in 2022, the building is set to be partially demolished under newly approved £100m plans to transform the Leith docks.