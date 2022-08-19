Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit the Royal Yacht Britannia

Docked in the Port of Leith is the Royal Yacht Britannia – the Queen’s former royal residence. The 412 foot ship sailed over 1,000,000 nautical miles on 968 state visits with the Royal Family, before it was retired, and turned into a five-star tourist attraction.

Visitors can now tour the royal yacht, hearing stories of life at sea for the Royal Family and the 220 Royal Yachtsmen who served on board. There is also a tea room, where guests can enjoy cream tea, coffee and cakes, as well as a restaurant and bar.

For those wanting a quirky and luxurious overnight stay, there is even a hotel on board!

Pub crawl along Leith Walk

Leith Walk, one of the longest streets in Edinburgh, is the perfect location for a night out. The street is lined with lively bars, cosy pubs and restaurants – so there’s something for everyone. If you fancy something quirky, visit a local landmark, the Port O' Leith bar, which is adorned with ships' flags and nautical decor. Want some German street food and Belgian beers? Try Bier Hoose, where you can order an impressive range of brews. Those looking for a hip spot will love The Lioness of Leith, a bar and bistro that was named ‘Leith’s Best Bar’ by Ion Magazine’s in 2014.

A tour of the Royal Yacht Britannia is a great day out for families.

Get your culture fix at Leith Theatre

This thriving community and arts hubs originally opened in 1932, after it was built for Leith locals 'as a gift from the people of Edinburgh'. While it has fallen on hard times over the years, it was saved in 2004 by the Leith Theatre Trust.

August is the perfect time to visit the venue, as it is currently hosting several live music events as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Sample local goodies at Leith Market

Visitors can now tour the Lind & Lime distillery in Leith.

Every Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, independent businesses gather at the Shore to sell their wares to Leith residents. The market is a foodie’s heaven, with delicious street food, fresh fruit and veg, artisan breads, and meat and fish all on offer. Local artists also attend the market, so it is the perfect place to buy a gift for a friend or relative.

Visit the Lind & Lime Distillery

If you’re a gin lover, there's no better way to enjoy your weekend than touring Leith’s newest gin distillery. Situated on Coburg Street, the site, which opened early this year, welcomes guests for tours and cocktails.