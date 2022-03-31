Don’t let the tram works deter you – if you’re looking for a bite to eat, this is one of the best areas in the Capital to visit.
Here are the top rated restaurants in Leith Walk, ranked according to their ratings on Google reviews.
1. Simply Greek
Simply Greek is a Greek restaurant and takeaway at 12 Crighton Place. Expect massive portions and reasonable prices for gyros, skewers, and more at this grill house, considered one of the best Greek eateries in Edinburgh
Photo: Google Streetview
2. Orinoco
Orinoco Latin Food is a restaurant and takeaway in 281 Leith Walk. Enjoy Venezuelan dishes, empanadas, arepas, and delicious street food.
Photo: Orinoco
3. The Walnut
The Walnut is a compact, 22 seat restaurant in 9 Croall Place. Described as a "true hidden gem", it has a small menu using local and seasonal ingredients, and you are asked to BYOB.
Photo: The Walnut
4. Origano
Origano is a pizzeria and Italian eatery in 236 Leith Walk serving pasta and gourmet pizza made with hand-stretched dough.
Photo: Origano