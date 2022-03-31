The best restaurants and places to eat in Leith Walk, Edinburgh (Photos: Origano, La Casa, Walnut)

The 11 best Edinburgh restaurants in Leith Walk, according to Google reviews

These are the best restaurants and places to eat in Leith Walk, Edinburgh, according to online reviews.

By Ginny Sanderson
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:29 pm

Connecting Leith to Edinburgh city centre, Leith Walk is a treasure trove of independent businesses.

Don’t let the tram works deter you – if you’re looking for a bite to eat, this is one of the best areas in the Capital to visit.

Here are the top rated restaurants in Leith Walk, ranked according to their ratings on Google reviews.

1. Simply Greek

Simply Greek is a Greek restaurant and takeaway at 12 Crighton Place. Expect massive portions and reasonable prices for gyros, skewers, and more at this grill house, considered one of the best Greek eateries in Edinburgh

2. Orinoco

Orinoco Latin Food is a restaurant and takeaway in 281 Leith Walk. Enjoy Venezuelan dishes, empanadas, arepas, and delicious street food.

3. The Walnut

The Walnut is a compact, 22 seat restaurant in 9 Croall Place. Described as a "true hidden gem", it has a small menu using local and seasonal ingredients, and you are asked to BYOB.

4. Origano

Origano is a pizzeria and Italian eatery in 236 Leith Walk serving pasta and gourmet pizza made with hand-stretched dough.

