Edinburgh pubs: 13 of the last-standing 'proper old-school' pubs in the Old Town - including Malt Shovel Inn
A lot has been written about the death of the traditional pub, but mercifully, there are still a good number of historic watering holes left in Edinburgh’s Old Town.
The most beautiful part of the Capital has no shortage of places to enjoy a cold glass of something, though admittedly, it has seen major changes over the past few years. And not all of them for the better.
These days, traditional pubs in the area have to compete with a wide array of wine and cocktail bars, specialist gin and rum outlets and craft beer bars. And that’s not forgetting the number of once-loved boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.
All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps – perhaps with a Hibs or Hearts match on the telly or a game of pool or darts thrown in for good measure.
