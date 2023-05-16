A lot has been written about the death of the traditional pub, but mercifully, there are still a good number of historic watering holes left in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

The most beautiful part of the Capital has no shortage of places to enjoy a cold glass of something, though admittedly, it has seen major changes over the past few years. And not all of them for the better.

These days, traditional pubs in the area have to compete with a wide array of wine and cocktail bars, specialist gin and rum outlets and craft beer bars. And that’s not forgetting the number of once-loved boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps – perhaps with a Hibs or Hearts match on the telly or a game of pool or darts thrown in for good measure.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 traditional pubs in Edinburgh’s Old Town we’d recommend for a pint.

2 . The Blue Blazer Where: 2 Spittal St, Edinburgh EH3 9DX. Traditional Real Ale pub. Cracking rum selection. More whisky bottles than shelf space. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Malt Shovel Inn Where: 11-15 Cockburn St, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Built in 1800 The Malt Shovel Inn maintains original stained-glass windows and dark wooded majesty. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . The White Hart Inn Where: 32 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU. Claimed to be Edinburgh's oldest pub, with parts of the building and cellar dating back to 1516, the remainder of the pub is said to descend from 1740. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales