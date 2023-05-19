Beyonce is returning to Edinburgh this weekend, and excitement is close to fever pitch ahead of the US superstar’s massive sell-out gig at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

The Renaissance Tour sees the pop icon return to the Capital for the first time since 2003, 20 years ago. The last time the Irreplaceable hitmaker came to town was when she attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

Ahead of her Edinburgh gig on Saturday, May 20, here is all you need to know about road closures for the event, as well as public transport to and from the concert.

Pop icon Beyonce will perform at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 20.

The show BT Murrayfield Stadium kicks off from 6.30pm (Beyonce will be on stage much later) and restrictions will be in place until around 12.30am on Sunday.

Roads closed before the event: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, A8 corridor between Haymarket and Western Corner, Murrayfield Road.

Roads closed after the event: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, Murrayfield Road, A8 between Haymarket and Western Corner, Westfield Road / West Approach Road, Rosebery Crescent, Balbirnie Place and Grosvenor Street.

Buses

Lothian Buses have advised that services will be subject to diversions in the Murrayfield area following the concert.

From the city centre, the follow services are available: To West Approach Road –Services 22, 30, X27, and X28. To West Approach Road – Services 1, 2, 25 and 33. To Corstorphine Road – Services 12, 26, 31, and X18.

From Edinburgh Airport: To Corstorphine Road – Airlink 100.

From West Lothian: To Corstorphine Road – Service X18. To West Approach Road – Services X27 and X28.

Ingliston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium: Service X12 will depart every 20 minutes between 1500 hrs and 1840 hrs, and there will be regular departures from BT Murrayfield Stadium to Ingliston Park & Ride after the concert.

Hermiston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium: Service 25 to West Approach Road (10-minute walk to the stadium) up to every 12 minutes.

Trams

Edinburgh Trams will be laying on extra services on the night of the gig. In addition to a three-minute service before and after the concert fans can also take advantage of a range of great-value ticket offers.

These include the operator’s popular ‘Day Tripper’ ticket which allows unlimited travel between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square tram stops for up to two adults and three children from just £8, with multi-day options also available.

The tickets can be purchased in advance from edinburghticket.com and then downloaded onto a smart device or printed out to show Edinburgh Trams team.

Lea Harrison, the operator’s Managing Director, commented: “As thousands of people flock to the city to enjoy a highly anticipated stop on Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, we want to ensure concert goers have the very best experience getting to and from the venue.