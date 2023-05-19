Beyoncefans can’t wait for her huge sell-out gig in Edinburgh this weekend – but some may be disappointed to learn the Grammy-guzzling US superstar won’t be performing a fair few of her best-loved songs in the Capital.

Queen Bey visits BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 20 as part of her Renaissance World Tour – and the clue is in the name, as the show features a whole lot of tracks from her Renaissance album.

On her first solo tour since 2016, Beyoncé performs 16 tracks from the new album, but fans expecting a greatest hits show for the duration can forget it.

Hit songs left off the setlist for this tour include fan favourites Irreplaceable, Halo, If I Were A Boy, Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It), Check on It, Deja Vu, Beautiful Liar, 7/11, Baby Boy, Naughty Girl and Sorry.

That’s despite it being a near three-hour long show that includes almost 40 songs.

No matter, since the Renaissance World Tour opened in Europe last week, the gigs have been receiving rave reviews, with music critics calling it a true spectacle.

The full setlist – which you can see in full below – includes Love on Top, Crazy In Love, Formation and Drunk In Love, as well as some newer songs such as Cuff It, Break My Soul and Summer Renaissance.