Beyoncé fans visiting Edinburgh for her Murrayfield Stadium gig have been flooding B&Bs with bookings as hotel prices more than double.

Beyoncé fans have been going wild over the pop megastar’s visit to Edinburgh – and accommodation costs have soared on the night of her show.

The Grammy-guzzling US singer will play a huge outdoor gig at Murrayfield Stadium on May 20, 2023.

It will be her first trip to the Scottish capital since 2003, when she visited Edinburgh for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

The former Destiny’s Child singer confirmed the news of the tour on Wednesday morning (February 1).

Since the announcement, fans visiting the Capital have been desperately trying to book into B&Bs as hotel prices more than double.

According to The Times, a double room at the Holiday Inn on the historic Royal Mile on the night of the gig will cost £765 – up a whopping 142 per cent from the previous Saturday when the same room cost just £315.

The Intercontinental Hotel in Edinburgh’s New Town, meanwhile, is charging 54 per cent more for that evening compared with a week before, with a king bed premium room costing £748 on May 20 – up from £483.

IHG Hotels & Resorts told The Times: “Our hotel owners set their pricing on a daily basis, in line with supply and demand. This means their prices vary depending on availability, date, location and whether there is an event in the area.”

Since the presale for Beyoncé kicked off on Thursday (February 2), fans have gone into a frenzy trying to get their hands on tickets.

O2 apologised to fans who have faced “difficulties” while trying to buy tickets for the singer’s UK tour dates, after experiencing “huge demand”.

After pre-sale tickets went live for O2 customers via the O2 Priority app and website on Thursday, some customers reported issues during the purchasing process.

A spokesman said: “We apologise to any customers who are experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyonce tickets through our Priority platform today.

“We’re seeing huge demand and we’re doing everything we can to help ensure all our customers can get through.”

Live Nation customers entered the presale on Friday and there will be another pre-sale ticket sale on Monday, followed by general sale on Tuesday.

