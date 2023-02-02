Beyoncé has officially announced her 2023 Renaissance World Tour – and the pop megastar will be visiting Edinburgh.

The Grammy-guzzling US singer will play a huge outdoor gig at Murrayfield Stadium on May 20, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be her first trip to the Scottish capital since 2003, when she visited Edinburgh for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

Beyonce will visit Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium as part of her 2023 world tour.

Most Popular

The former Destiny’s Child singer confirmed the news of the tour on Wednesday morning (February 1).

A cryptic message on her website said only that tickets would be available “soon”, prompting her name to trend on Twitter.

A photo shared by her official Instagram account showed the singer wearing a revealing cowboy-inspired outfit, apparently encrusted with diamonds, while on a silver statue of a horse.

Beyoncé will perform six UK shows:

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, May 17

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, May 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, May 23

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, May 29, May 30 and June 2

She will also perform in European cities including Amsterdam, Lyon, Marseille, Cologne, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Warsaw, Stockholm, Paris and Brussels.

The 2023 tour will mark the first time Beyoncé has hit the road for an extended period of time since her On the Run tour in 2018. Those shows were preceded by the singer’s redefining Coachella performance, which arrived as the Netflix concert film Homecoming the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presale tickets will be available via O2 Priority. In order to be eligible, you must be an O2 customer. This presale begins on Thursday, February 2 at 10am and ends at 6pm on February 3.

Live Nation customers who have an account can enter the presale on Friday, February 3 at 10am. It will end at 6pm on the same day.

For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.

Beyoncé recently took to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018, performing at a private hotel launch event in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer was joined by 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy during the event at Atlantis The Royal last month.

She will go head to head with Adele at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after they were both nominated in the album of the year category for Renaissance and 30 respectively.