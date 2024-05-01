Edinburgh parents going to Taylor Swift Eras Tour gigs with kids can take free course to learn about singer

A college is offering a course on Taylor Swift to educate parents and carers accompanying children to the US singer's Edinburgh gigs.

Attention Swifties! If you are worried your plus one might embarrass you at this summer’s Taylor Swift gigs, then read on.

A college in Glasgow is now offering a course for parents and carers to get “up to speed” on their knowledge of the US pop superstar before she hits Edinburgh this summer.

Some 219,000 fans are expected to descend on BT Murrayfield Stadium across three nights – June 7, 8 and 9 – to see the Eras Tour.

And now, Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) has launched a masterclass aimed at teaching parents, carers and plus-ones about the back catalogue, the setlist, wardrobe and hairstyles and even the crowd chants.

Robert Anderson, curriculum assistant principal at GCC, said: “Taylor mania doesn’t seem to be slowing any time soon, and we expect it’ll reach its peak here in Scotland in June,” said Robert Anderson, curriculum assistant principal at GCC [via The Independent].

“We understand that not everyone will be up to speed on all things Taylor and might not get the full Eras experience.

“That’s why we created this masterclass – to prepare those who’ll be heading along to the gig with their superfan kids, friends or partners to ensure they have just as memorable a time.

“Taylor’s gigs are known for being so well crafted, and unless you’re a fan yourself, you might miss some of the iconic moments.

“Our expert will take you through everything you need to know – leaving you a Swiftie in no time.”