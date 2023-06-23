Taylor Swift announced this week she will be playing two gigs in Edinburgh next year when her Eras tour arrives in the UK – and the news will have brought back happy memories for a local independent record store, who once received a helping hand from the global superstar.

In September 2020, when the shop was struggling during lockdown, Assai Records on Grindlay Street received a surprise when they got a ‘very finite’ amount of the singer’s album Folklore.

Believed to be a show of support for independent record stores, a select few shops across the UK also received a delivery of the signed disks.

Assai Records, an independent record store in Edinburgh, had an "amazing" reaction after a surprise delivery of signed CDs from Taylor Swift in 2020.

After announcing the shop had stock of the limited signed CD, copies of the album had sold out in less than two hours, which was a huge shot in the arm for the business during tough times for trading.

Assai owner Keith Ingram said he only was offered the sleeves by Swift’s record company on Wednesday, September 16, with the delivery arriving the following day.

“The last 24 hours have just been bonkers,” he told the BBC. “We’ve had Twitter messages from people all over the world saying they wish they were able to visit the shop and warm wishes about being able to get a signed CD.”

Ingram admitted he had no idea why his shop was chosen, but he was delighted all the same, saying: “They went on sale yesterday about two o’clock and it just went crazy.”

Earlier this week, Swift announced she is to visit Edinburgh next summer for not one, but two massive outdoor gigs.

The US pop superstar tweeted a tour poster announcing the new dates on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Excuse me Hi I have something to say. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

The 33-year-old from Pennsylvania will perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and June 8, 2024. She will also play shows in London, Liverpool and Cardiff.

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

Since the announcement, searches for ‘Taylor Swift tickets’ have gone through the roof – so it's not hard to imagine they are going to sell out in seconds when they go on sale.

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.