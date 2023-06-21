News you can trust since 1873
Taylor Swift UK Tour: Edinburgh Murrayfield rumoured setlist for Taylor Swift's 2024 Eras Tour with 42 songs

Taylor Swift is heading to Edinburgh on her Eras Tour and fans want to know what's on the set list
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:39 BST

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard that Taylor Swift is set to visit Edinburgh next summer for not one, but two massive outdoor gigs.

The US pop superstar tweeted a tour poster announcing the new dates on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Excuse me Hi I have something to say. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Taylor Swift is set to visit Edinburgh next summer for not one, but two massive outdoor gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium in June 2024. Photo: Getty
Taylor Swift is set to visit Edinburgh next summer for not one, but two massive outdoor gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium in June 2024. Photo: Getty
    The 33-year-old from Pennsylvania will perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and June 8, 2024. She will also play shows in London, Liverpool and Cardiff.

    Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

    Swift has been travelling around the US on her Eras Tour, performing hit tracks from her back catalogue. Showcasing songs from across all ten of her smash-hit albums, the gigs have been described as ‘a mammoth, no-expense spared extravaganza’.

    The tour has already attracted heaps of acclaim, with reviewers gushing over the way Swift effortlessly transitions from acoustic ballads on the piano to upbeat, energetic pop tracks, all the while dazzling fans with laser lights, video projections and an array of back-up dancers.

    Swift performs an marathon 44-song setlist each night. This includes 42 songs which feature at every show, plus two special ‘surprise songs’ which she throws into the mix each night.

    The ‘standard’ set list is: Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer, The Man, You Need to Calm Down, Lover, The Archer, Fearless, You Belong With Me, Love Story, ‘tis the damn season, willow, marjorie, champagne problems, tolerate it, ...Ready for It?, Delicate, Don’t Blame Me, Look What You Made Me Do, Enchanted, 22, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, All Too Well (10 Minute Version), invisible string or the 1, betty, the last great american dynasty, august, illicit affairs, my tears ricochet, cardigan, Style, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, Bad Blood,

    Lavender Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Mastermind, Karma

