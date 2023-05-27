If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for the first of Harry Styles’ two massive gigs in Edinburgh, here’s what you missed – in pictures.

Fans of the former One Direction singer descended on the Capital in their droves, with huge queues forming at tram stops, bus stops and outside the venue.

The 29-year-old pop idol went down an absolute storm at the home of Scottish rugby, and his army of admirers made sure it was a colourful occasion, as they dressed in feather boas and pink and white hats.

Here are 10 photos of Harry and his superfans from the Love On Tour concert in Edinburgh.

Ice-cream Before the screaming started inside the venue, ice-cream was the order of the day as fans gathered outside the stadium ahead of Harry Styles' gig.

Big attraction Murrayfield Stadium was packed to the rafters as Harry Styles peformed the first of two gigs in Edinburgh on Friday evening.

Matching hats These Harry Styles fans dressed in matching hats before going to see their hero perform at the home of Scottish rugby on Friday evening.

In the pink Pink feather boas were all the rage as fans headed to see Harry Styles perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday night.