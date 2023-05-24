News you can trust since 1873
Harry Styles Edinburgh: All back to Harry’s House after Murrayfield gigs for aftershow parties with ‘Harryoke’

Two fun events follow superstar’s double-header of shows in the Capital
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th May 2023, 07:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 07:25 BST

Harry Styles fans heading to his massive shows in Edinburgh this weekend can keep on dancing into the wee small hours.

Hosted by Harry’s House Party – creators of the hugely-popular Harry Styles and One Direction club nights – a pair of ‘Love On Tour Aftershow Party’ events will follow the chart-topping singer's double-header of gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday and Saturday (26 & 27 May).

Taking place at Liquid Room on Victoria Street in the Old Town, both nights will feature all of Harry’s biggest hits as well as competitions and even a spot of ‘Harryoke’, where fans can get on the mic and give their best renditions of the likes of As It Was and Sign Of The Times.

Following Harry Styles' gigs in Edinburgh this weekend, fans can attend the ‘Love On Tour Aftershow Party’ events being held at Liquid Room.Following Harry Styles' gigs in Edinburgh this weekend, fans can attend the ‘Love On Tour Aftershow Party’ events being held at Liquid Room.
    Doors open at 10pm both nights, and the fun won’t stop until 3am. And those who weren’t lucky enough to have a ticket to Harry’s gigs needn’t worry, as everyone over the age of 18 is welcome.

    What’s more, those attending will have the chance to win tickets to the star’s concert on Saturday, June 17 at Wembley Stadium.

    A spokesperson for the Love On Tour Aftershow Party events said: “A﻿fter the success of last year's sold out Love On Tour afterparties, we're back to throw even bigger bashes in every city of the UK leg of Harry's 2023 tour.

    “As well as all of Harry's album tunes, unreleased tracks and covers you'll also hear some of the greatest One Direction songs... plus, you might even be treated to a bit of Niall, Louis, Liam, Zayn, The Vamps, 5SOS, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The 1975.

    “Early arrivers to the night will also be able to bag some freebies.”

    You can get tickets here.

