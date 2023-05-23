Important ticket advice has been issued to Edinburgh fans attending Harry Styles concerts this weekend.

Attendees have been told they must print their tickets before the concert. In an email, fans were warned: “You MUST print your ticket before coming to the venue otherwise you will not gain entry”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after several Beyoncé fans struggled to gain entry to her Edinburgh concert at Murrayfield on Saturday, May 20. Some claimed they could not get a mobile signal outside the venue, while others said the Ticketmaster app wasn’t working. One attendee said: “It was chaos – folk were unable to get tickets up. They would not accept screen shots either. It took us an hour to get a signal and only because we went to a pub quite a bit away with free Wi-Fi, so stood outside and the app finally worked but loads of folk had same issues and loads of people arrived late to the concert as a result.”

Harry Styles will play two nights at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh as part of his 'Love On Tour'.

Most Popular

Concertgoers have also been urged not to come to the stadium before 12pm on the day of the shows, out of respect for those living nearby. Last weekend, some Beyoncé fans started queuing outside Murrayfield in the morning, hours before the concert was due to start,