Beyonce Edinburgh: Fans claim problems getting into stadium due to lack of signal and app not working
Fan account share parent’s plea for help as autistic daughter struggles to gain access at venue
Hundreds of Beyonce fans had problems getting into her Edinburgh concert because they could not get a mobile signal and the Ticketmaster app wasn’t working, it has been claimed.
A total of nearly 55,000 people saw Queen Bey perform some of her biggest hits at the BT Murrayfield stadium on Saturday night as part of her Renaissance world tour. But there were complaints about the way entry to the venue was operated. One woman said: “It was chaos – folk were unable to get tickets up. They would not accept screen shots either. It took us an hour to get a signal and only because we went to a pub quite a bit away with free Wi-Fi, so stood outside and the app finally worked but loads of folk had same issues and loads of people arrived late to the concert as a result. I bet lots of folk that had some alcohol on board really struggled. Altogether it took us an hour from getting off the tram to getting into the concert which is ridiculous."
And on Twitter, a Renaissance World Tour fan account highlighted the issue, saying after the event: “Lots of fans had difficulties getting into Beyoncé’s show in Edinburgh tonight due to lack of signal & the Ticketmaster app not working.”
And it shared a parent’s plea posted earlier in the day as fans queued to get in: "My daughter and hundreds of others cannot access Murrayfield stadium because there is no signal to view their live barcodes on their tickets. Alternative arrangements must be made to give access to these people who have paid hundreds of pounds to see Beyonce tonight. My daughter is autistic and is crumbling outside the venue. There is nobody helping outside the stadium. This is shocking! Please help!!!”
Ticketmaster has been contacted for comment.