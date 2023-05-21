News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Beyonce Edinburgh: Fans claim problems getting into stadium due to lack of signal and app not working

Fan account share parent’s plea for help as autistic daughter struggles to gain access at venue

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st May 2023, 16:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 16:34 BST

Hundreds of Beyonce fans had problems getting into her Edinburgh concert because they could not get a mobile signal and the Ticketmaster app wasn’t working, it has been claimed.

A total of nearly 55,000 people saw Queen Bey perform some of her biggest hits at the BT Murrayfield stadium on Saturday night as part of her Renaissance world tour. But there were complaints about the way entry to the venue was operated. One woman said: “It was chaos – folk were unable to get tickets up. They would not accept screen shots either. It took us an hour to get a signal and only because we went to a pub quite a bit away with free Wi-Fi, so stood outside and the app finally worked but loads of folk had same issues and loads of people arrived late to the concert as a result. I bet lots of folk that had some alcohol on board really struggled. Altogether it took us an hour from getting off the tram to getting into the concert which is ridiculous."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And on Twitter, a Renaissance World Tour fan account highlighted the issue, saying after the event: “Lots of fans had difficulties getting into Beyoncé’s show in Edinburgh tonight due to lack of signal & the Ticketmaster app not working.”

Crowds queuing outside Murrayfield - but some say they had trouble getting in because of signal and app issues. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett.Crowds queuing outside Murrayfield - but some say they had trouble getting in because of signal and app issues. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett.
Crowds queuing outside Murrayfield - but some say they had trouble getting in because of signal and app issues. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett.
Most Popular

    And it shared a parent’s plea posted earlier in the day as fans queued to get in: "My daughter and hundreds of others cannot access Murrayfield stadium because there is no signal to view their live barcodes on their tickets. Alternative arrangements must be made to give access to these people who have paid hundreds of pounds to see Beyonce tonight. My daughter is autistic and is crumbling outside the venue. There is nobody helping outside the stadium. This is shocking! Please help!!!”

    Ticketmaster has been contacted for comment.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Beyonce Edinburgh review: Queen Bey delivers masterclass in the rain at Murrayfield Stadium on Renaissance Tour

    Beyoncé at Murrayfield in pictures: 10 photos of music star's Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh

    Related topics:EdinburghQueen