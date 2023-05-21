A total of nearly 55,000 people saw Queen Bey perform some of her biggest hits at the BT Murrayfield stadium on Saturday night as part of her Renaissance world tour. But there were complaints about the way entry to the venue was operated. One woman said: “It was chaos – folk were unable to get tickets up. They would not accept screen shots either. It took us an hour to get a signal and only because we went to a pub quite a bit away with free Wi-Fi, so stood outside and the app finally worked but loads of folk had same issues and loads of people arrived late to the concert as a result. I bet lots of folk that had some alcohol on board really struggled. Altogether it took us an hour from getting off the tram to getting into the concert which is ridiculous."