Beyoncé Edinburgh: Superfans of music sensation travel thousands of miles for Renaissance gig at Murrayfield

Queen Bey followers flock from far afield to see her perform

By Ian Swanson
Published 20th May 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 16:09 BST

Some of Beyonce’s biggest fans have travelled to Edinburgh from all over the UK – and the world – to see the star perform at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield venue.

Two guys from Brazil and Venezuela – around 5,000 miles away – said they were devoted followers of the music sensation. But the Brazilian made clear he was a fan of Edinburgh as well as Beyonce. He said: “A lot of concerts come through Glasgow and Beyonce in Edinburgh – I cannot miss it, it’s amazing.”

Two girls who had travelled up from Manchester said they were Beyonce superfans who are attending their tenth Queen Bey concert. They said their first had been in 2001. “That was Destiny’s Child at the ME arena. We’ve never missed a concert since then. We weren’t going to miss this one and if she releases any more we’ll go to them as well. We’ll follow her wherever she goes.”

Superfans from Brazil and Venezuela are delighted to be at the concert. Picture: Annabelle GauntlettSuperfans from Brazil and Venezuela are delighted to be at the concert. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett
    Others were there from London, Aberdeen, Glasgow and across the country.

    Many of those gathering outside the venue were impressively dressed, some to look like Beyonce. But if anyone felt they needed to add to their outfit there were hats on sale for £15.

