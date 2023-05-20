Beyonce Ednburgh: Haymarket station will be fully open before and after concert despite earlier advice

Fans heading to the Beyonce concert at Murryafield have been told they can use Haymarket train station to get to and from the gig despite previously being advised to avoid it.

ScotRail said earlier in the week that development works nearby meant there was limited access and normal queuing arrangements could not operate. But with hours to go to the big event, the train operator said the station would be fine to use after all.

ScotRail tweeted: “Haymarket station will be fully open before and after the gig.” It said that following discussions, the original queueing plans had been reinstated.

Another Twitter post underlined the change in advice: “Following work with partners, Haymarket station is now available for travel to and from the concert. Queuing capacity had previously been reduced by more than half due to the ongoing redevelopment of a building next to the station.”

