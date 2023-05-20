News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Beyonce Ednburgh: Haymarket station will be fully open before and after concert despite earlier advice

ScotRail say station will be available for fans despite previous warning to avoid Haymarket because of limited capacity and queuing problems

By Ian Swanson
Published 20th May 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read

Fans heading to the Beyonce concert at Murryafield have been told they can use Haymarket train station to get to and from the gig despite previously being advised to avoid it.

ScotRail said earlier in the week that development works nearby meant there was limited access and normal queuing arrangements could not operate. But with hours to go to the big event, the train operator said the station would be fine to use after all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ScotRail tweeted: “Haymarket station will be fully open before and after the gig.” It said that following discussions, the original queueing plans had been reinstated.

ScotRail says after discussions Haymarket station will be fully open for fans travelling to and from the gig.ScotRail says after discussions Haymarket station will be fully open for fans travelling to and from the gig.
ScotRail says after discussions Haymarket station will be fully open for fans travelling to and from the gig.
Most Popular

Another Twitter post underlined the change in advice: “Following work with partners, Haymarket station is now available for travel to and from the concert. Queuing capacity had previously been reduced by more than half due to the ongoing redevelopment of a building next to the station.”

Beyonce in Edinburgh: All the road closures and travel advice for Beyonce's huge show at Murrayfield Stadium

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beyonce Edinburgh: 10 great bars near Murrayfield Stadium to visit before superstar's Renaissance Tour show

.

Related topics:ScotRailTwitter