Unless you’ve been living under a planet-sized rock, you will have heard that a certain US pop superstar is coming to the Capital to play a massive show at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

That’s right, the one and only Beyoncé will be performing at the home of Scottish rugby on Saturday, May 20 – and fans are busy making plans for where to meet up before the sell-out show.

The Beyoncé Renaissance Tour in 2023 will see the pop icon return to the Capital for the first time since 2003, 20 years ago. The last time the Irreplaceable hitmaker came to town was when she attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

To help you decide where to go before and after the gig, we’ve put together a handy list of the best bars within walking distance of BT Murrayfield Stadium.

1 . The Roseate Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Caley Sample Room Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Diggers / Athletic Arms Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . The Murrayfield Hotel Where: 18 Corstorphine Road, EH12 6HN. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales