Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 pubs to visit before Beyonce's gig at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Beyonce Edinburgh: 10 great bars near Murrayfield Stadium to visit before superstar's Renaissance Tour show

Unless you’ve been living under a planet-sized rock, you will have heard that a certain US pop superstar is coming to the Capital to play a massive show at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th May 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:50 BST

That’s right, the one and only Beyoncé will be performing at the home of Scottish rugby on Saturday, May 20 – and fans are busy making plans for where to meet up before the sell-out show.

The Beyoncé Renaissance Tour in 2023 will see the pop icon return to the Capital for the first time since 2003, 20 years ago. The last time the Irreplaceable hitmaker came to town was when she attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

To help you decide where to go before and after the gig, we’ve put together a handy list of the best bars within walking distance of BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

1. The Roseate

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ Photo: Third Party

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR

2. The Caley Sample Room

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR Photo: Third Party

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX

3. Diggers / Athletic Arms

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX Photo: Third Party

Where: 18 Corstorphine Road, EH12 6HN.

4. The Murrayfield Hotel

Where: 18 Corstorphine Road, EH12 6HN. Photo: Third Party

