Nearly 55,000 people packed into Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield stadium to watch Beyonce perform on Saturday night as part of her Renaissance world tour.

And the music sensation told the crowd she couldn’t wait to come back to Scotland. Fans – many in impressive Queen Bey costumes – had queued outside the stadium for much of the afternoon before the gig got under way. And there had been long queues at tram stops in the city centre as people made their way to Murrayfield. Pictures of the tram stop in St Andrew Square showed the queue stretching far beyond the platform and right along the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 54,943 people attended the concert, making it reportedly the highest attended show by a solo female artist in the history of Murrayfield stadium. Fans posted on social media about how much they had enjoyed the gig. One said: “She’s an absolutely amazing performer. Loved it when she said this was her first show singing in the rain and was loving it. Aye, welcome to Scotland Bae.”

Long queues wait at St Andrew Square tram stop to travel to Murrayfield for the Beyonce concert.

Most Popular

Another said it was “the best experience of my entire life”. And a third said: “Beyonce definitely didn’t disappoint.” But not everyone managed to get a ticket. One fan listened from “the park across from the house” and said on Facebook: “My wife said I looked like a nutter standing under a tree in my PJs in the rain listening to the gig.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad