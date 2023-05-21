News you can trust since 1873
Beyoncé at Murrayfield in pictures: 10 photos of music star's Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh

Beyoncé dazzled fans with a spectacular performance

By Anna Bryan
Published 21st May 2023, 11:48 BST
If you didn’t manage to get tickets to the sold-out Edinburgh Beyoncé gig, here’s what you missed – in pictures.

Fans of the music sensation descended on the Capital, with huge queues forming at tram stops and outside the venue. Some travelled as far as South America to see their idol. Over 54,000 people flooded the stadium, making it the second highest attended show by a female artist at BT Murrayfield.

Here are 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh

Beyoncé performed to a crowd of 54,943 delighted fans who danced and sang along in the rain soaked BT Murrayfield stadium.

1. A captivated audience

A sea of pink cowboy hats could be seen, as excited crowds gathered outside BT Murrayfield before the concert.

2. Excited fans outside Murrayfield

The star wore a number of silver sparkling outfits throughout the concert, dazzling her excited fans.

3. Dazzling outfits

Two superfans travelled all the way from Brazil and Venezuela to Edinburgh to attend the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert at BT Murrayfield.

4. Superfans from South America

