Beyoncé at Murrayfield in pictures: 10 photos of music star's Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh
Beyoncé dazzled fans with a spectacular performance
If you didn’t manage to get tickets to the sold-out Edinburgh Beyoncé gig, here’s what you missed – in pictures.
Fans of the music sensation descended on the Capital, with huge queues forming at tram stops and outside the venue. Some travelled as far as South America to see their idol. Over 54,000 people flooded the stadium, making it the second highest attended show by a female artist at BT Murrayfield.
Here are 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh