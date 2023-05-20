Excitement mounted outside Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield as crowds of fans gathered ahead of Beyonce’s Renaissance concert.

Many had travelled long distances to hear the music sensation and some had donned elaborate costumes in tribute to their idol. Thousands stood in queues to get into the gig and around 4.30pm people were flooding into the venue as music started to echo from the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One superfan had travelled from Ireland to see Beyonce in Edinburgh and is due to see her again in London next week. He had not seen her perform before. “I’ve been too young, but now’s the time.”

Crowds gathered outside Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield stadium and began flooding into the venue when the doors opened. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett

Most Popular

A girl in Queen Bey costume said she had been a long-time admirer. “It was my first year at high school and I just discovered a video of her and I was obsessed.”

And another fan said Beyonce was his “number one” idol. He said: “I waited 21 years to be here and I said to myself ‘I will study here, but if Beyonce comes around I will miss my school’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier there were long queues at tram stops as people made their way to Murrayfield. Platforms at tram stops were packed at 2,30pm and people were still flooding off the trams at Murrayfield at 4.45pm.