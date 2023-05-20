Edinburgh Beyonce: Queues outside BT Murrayfield as excitement mounts ahead of Queen Bey Renaissance concert
Some fans dress as music sensation in tribute to their idol
Excitement mounted outside Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield as crowds of fans gathered ahead of Beyonce’s Renaissance concert.
Many had travelled long distances to hear the music sensation and some had donned elaborate costumes in tribute to their idol. Thousands stood in queues to get into the gig and around 4.30pm people were flooding into the venue as music started to echo from the stadium.
One superfan had travelled from Ireland to see Beyonce in Edinburgh and is due to see her again in London next week. He had not seen her perform before. “I’ve been too young, but now’s the time.”
A girl in Queen Bey costume said she had been a long-time admirer. “It was my first year at high school and I just discovered a video of her and I was obsessed.”
And another fan said Beyonce was his “number one” idol. He said: “I waited 21 years to be here and I said to myself ‘I will study here, but if Beyonce comes around I will miss my school’.”
Earlier there were long queues at tram stops as people made their way to Murrayfield. Platforms at tram stops were packed at 2,30pm and people were still flooding off the trams at Murrayfield at 4.45pm.