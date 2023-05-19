Edinburgh Murrayfield: where to park, transport and how to contact ahead of Beyonce and Harry Styles gigs
Edinburgh Murrayfield has become a frequent stop for some of the worlds biggest stars like Beyonce and Harry Styles
Edinburgh Murrayfield is set to see thousands of fans take to the venue this weekend when Beyonce brings her Renaissance tour to Scotland. The venue is popularly known as a rugby stadium but has staged some of the world’s biggest stars.
The venue has become a popular location for many to bring their tours, including Harry Styles who will be bringing his Love On Tour show on May 26. The likes of Annie Lennox, Travis, McFly, The Proclaimers and many more have also chosen to use the location to perform.
The stadium holds 67,144 people, many of which will be travelling from afar to see their favourite acts performing meaning they will be hoping to plan ahead. There are a number of different ways you can get to Murrayfield, and the city has some of the best accessibility when it comes to using public transport.
So, what do you need to know about Murrayfield? Here’s everything you need to know about the venue as some of the biggest stars visit Edinburgh.
Best parking options near Murrayfield
Ingliston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium Service X12 will depart every 20 minutes between 1500 hrs and 1840 hrs, and there will be regular departures from BT
Murrayfield Stadium to Ingliston Park & Ride after the concert. Hermiston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium: Service 25 to West Approach Road (10-minute walk to the stadium) up to every 12 minutes.
How to get to Edinburgh Murrayfield
Waverley Station is Edinburgh’s main railway station and the second biggest in Scotland, with services from all over Scotland and the rest of the UK. It is situated right in the heart of the city and is a short bus, tram, taxi ride or approximately a 45 minute walk from BT Murrayfield.
Trams run a fast, frequent service to the entrance of BT Murrayfield stadium from Edinburgh Airport, Ingliston Park & Ride, Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park Station, Haymarket Station and St Andrew Square tram stop, just a short walk from Waverley Station.
Tickets must be purchased before boarding trams using the ticket machines at tram stops or on the Transport for Edinburgh App. Day return tickets cost just £4.50 within the City Zone or £9.00 from the Airport.
From Princes Street head onto Shandwick Place (A8) which leads on to Atholl Place, then onto Haymarket Terrace. Continue on the A8 until Roseburn Street and turn left (at the Roseburn Bar). There are a range of shops, bars and restaurants along the route, including the Murrayfield Bar.
Situated at the west end of the city-centre, Haymarket Station serves the west of Scotland, Fife and the north. It is a 20/30-minute walk to BT Murrayfield, or one stop on the tram.
Lothian Buses run several routes throughout the city that service BT Murrayfield.
- from Edinburgh City Centre - Services 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33
- from Hermiston Park & Ride ((A71 close to M8, A720) - Service 25
- from Livingston - Services X27/X28 (Lothian Country)
- from Edinburgh Airport - Airlink 100 to BT Murrayfield and the City Centre
- from Ingliston Park and Ride - Service X12
- from Bathgate and Newbridge - Service X18 (Lothian Country)
How to contact Edinburgh Murrayfield
To request stadium support you can email: [email protected] or call the Ticket Centre on 0131 378 1600 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm).