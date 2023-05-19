Edinburgh Murrayfield is set to see thousands of fans take to the venue this weekend when Beyonce brings her Renaissance tour to Scotland. The venue is popularly known as a rugby stadium but has staged some of the world’s biggest stars.

The venue has become a popular location for many to bring their tours, including Harry Styles who will be bringing his Love On Tour show on May 26. The likes of Annie Lennox, Travis, McFly, The Proclaimers and many more have also chosen to use the location to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stadium holds 67,144 people, many of which will be travelling from afar to see their favourite acts performing meaning they will be hoping to plan ahead. There are a number of different ways you can get to Murrayfield, and the city has some of the best accessibility when it comes to using public transport.

So, what do you need to know about Murrayfield? Here’s everything you need to know about the venue as some of the biggest stars visit Edinburgh.

Most Popular

Best parking options near Murrayfield

Ingliston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium Service X12 will depart every 20 minutes between 1500 hrs and 1840 hrs, and there will be regular departures from BT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murrayfield Stadium to Ingliston Park & Ride after the concert. Hermiston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium: Service 25 to West Approach Road (10-minute walk to the stadium) up to every 12 minutes.

How to get to Edinburgh Murrayfield

Waverley Station is Edinburgh’s main railway station and the second biggest in Scotland, with services from all over Scotland and the rest of the UK. It is situated right in the heart of the city and is a short bus, tram, taxi ride or approximately a 45 minute walk from BT Murrayfield.

Trams run a fast, frequent service to the entrance of BT Murrayfield stadium from Edinburgh Airport, Ingliston Park & Ride, Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park Station, Haymarket Station and St Andrew Square tram stop, just a short walk from Waverley Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Glasgow is often seen as Scotland's home of sport, particularly due to the Old Firm's football dominance over the years and the country's three largest football stadiums being Hampden Park, Ibrox and Parkhead, the biggest stadium in Scotland is in the Capital. Murrayfield Stadium currently holds 67,000 spectators for Scotland rugby matches and the occasional football match, while even more fans can enjoy concerts there, with thousands set to flock there this summer for concerts by Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles.

Tickets must be purchased before boarding trams using the ticket machines at tram stops or on the Transport for Edinburgh App. Day return tickets cost just £4.50 within the City Zone or £9.00 from the Airport.

From Princes Street head onto Shandwick Place (A8) which leads on to Atholl Place, then onto Haymarket Terrace. Continue on the A8 until Roseburn Street and turn left (at the Roseburn Bar). There are a range of shops, bars and restaurants along the route, including the Murrayfield Bar.

Situated at the west end of the city-centre, Haymarket Station serves the west of Scotland, Fife and the north. It is a 20/30-minute walk to BT Murrayfield, or one stop on the tram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was on a train travelling between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley when she fell asleep at 7.21am on April 20

Lothian Buses run several routes throughout the city that service BT Murrayfield.

from Edinburgh City Centre - Services 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33

from Hermiston Park & Ride ((A71 close to M8, A720) - Service 25

from Livingston - Services X27/X28 (Lothian Country)

from Edinburgh Airport - Airlink 100 to BT Murrayfield and the City Centre

from Ingliston Park and Ride - Service X12

from Bathgate and Newbridge - Service X18 (Lothian Country)

How to contact Edinburgh Murrayfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad