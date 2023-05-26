Harry Styles Edinburgh: 10 great pubs near Murrayfield Stadium to hit before As It Was singer's Edinburgh gigs
Harry Styles is back in Edinburgh this weekend for not one but two shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium – and fans will be busy making plans for where to meet up beforehand.
The double-header on Friday and Saturday (26 & 27 May) will be the 29-year-old superstar's only nights in Scotland, as he heads north in support of his third album, Harry’s House.
Since One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016, Harry's solo career has gone stratospheric.
The Redditch-born superstar has enjoyed a string of No.1 singles and albums, and he was the big winner at the 2023 Brit Awards in February, gobbling up four gongs at the star-studded ceremony at London’s O2 Arena.
To help you decide where to go before Harry’s gigs, we’ve knocked up a list of the best bars within walking distance of BT Murrayfield Stadium.
Have a look through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve chosen – and have an amazing time at the gig.