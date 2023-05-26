News you can trust since 1873
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Harry Styles will play two shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday and Saturday (26 & 27 May).

Harry Styles Edinburgh: 10 great pubs near Murrayfield Stadium to hit before As It Was singer's Edinburgh gigs

Chart-topping singer is coming to town this weekend – and excitement is building
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th May 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:08 BST

Harry Styles is back in Edinburgh this weekend for not one but two shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium – and fans will be busy making plans for where to meet up beforehand.

The double-header on Friday and Saturday (26 & 27 May) will be the 29-year-old superstar's only nights in Scotland, as he heads north in support of his third album, Harry’s House.

Since One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016, Harry's solo career has gone stratospheric.

The Redditch-born superstar has enjoyed a string of No.1 singles and albums, and he was the big winner at the 2023 Brit Awards in February, gobbling up four gongs at the star-studded ceremony at London’s O2 Arena.

To help you decide where to go before Harry’s gigs, we’ve knocked up a list of the best bars within walking distance of BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve chosen – and have an amazing time at the gig.

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

1. Malones

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT Photo: Third Party

Where: 8 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5DR

2. Platform 5

Where: 8 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5DR Photo: Third Party

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

3. The Roseate

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ Photo: Third Party

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX

4. Diggers / Athletic Arms

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX Photo: Third Party

