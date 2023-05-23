The double-header of shows, on Friday and Saturday (26 & 27 May) will be the 29-year-old superstar's only nights in Scotland, as he heads north in support of his third album, Harry’s House, which has proved both a commercial and critical success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016, Harry's career solo has gone stratospheric. He has enjoyed a string of No.1 singles and albums, and was the big winner at the 2023 Brit Awards, winning four awards during the star-studded ceremony at London’s O2 Arena in February.

Harry Styles, who plays two gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium this weekend, performing during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena in London.

Ahead of Harry’s Love on Tour gigs in the Capital this weekend, here is all you need to know about road closures for the big events, as well as public transport to and from the concert.

The shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium kick off from 6.30pm (Harry will be on stage much later) and restrictions will be in place until around 12.30am following the gigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads closed before the events: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, A8 corridor between Haymarket and Western Corner, Murrayfield Road.

Roads closed after the events: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, Murrayfield Road, A8 between Haymarket and Western Corner, Westfield Road / West Approach Road, Rosebery Crescent, Balbirnie Place and Grosvenor Street.

Buses

Lothian Buses have advised that services will be subject to diversions in the Murrayfield area following the concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the city centre, the follow services are available: To West Approach Road –Services 22, 30, X27, and X28. To West Approach Road – Services 1, 2, 25 and 33. To Corstorphine Road – Services 12, 26, 31, and X18.

From Edinburgh Airport: To Corstorphine Road – Airlink 100.

From West Lothian: To Corstorphine Road – Service X18. To West Approach Road – Services X27 and X28.

Ingliston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium: Service X12 will depart every 20 minutes between 1500 hrs and 1840 hrs, and there will be regular departures from BT Murrayfield Stadium to Ingliston Park & Ride after the concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hermiston Park & Ride to BT Murrayfield Stadium: Service 25 to West Approach Road (10-minute walk to the stadium) up to every 12 minutes.

Trams

Edinburgh Trams will be laying on extra services on the night of the gigs. In addition to a three-minute service before and after the concert fans can also take advantage of a range of great-value ticket offers.

These include the operator’s popular ‘Day Tripper’ ticket which allows unlimited travel between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square tram stops for up to two adults and three children from just £8, with multi-day options also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad