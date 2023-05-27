Harry Styles' much-anticipated UK Love on Tour finally landed in Edinburgh, magnetising thousands of fans to see the global superstar.

Murrayfield Stadium was heaving, with thousands of people crammed together like a tin of sardines. People queued outside the stadium for hours, some even camped as they waited for the experience of a lifetime.

Flamboyant pink hats and feather boas blushed the stadium in colour as fans wore bright colourful clothes synonymous with Harry’s style. The crowd roared when Harry made his first appearance on centre stage and opened with a cheesy smile and a dinky boogie.

EEN reporter, Annabelle Gauntlett, reviews Harry Styles concert at Murrayfield Stadium.

The 28-year-old from Redditch then addressed the crowd for the first time, saying: “Good evening people of Edinburgh, and surrounding areas!” He immediately addressed the fact that it was unusually sunny in Edinburgh as he said: “Right lets address the elephant in the room, I did stay in the sun yesterday, so my face is a different colour to my body!”

After some charismatic commentary, the party anthems soon began, and fans were roasting away in the sun as the superstar danced up and down the stairs, interacting with the audience.

After performing some much-loved classics, such as Adore You and Watermelon Sugar, the stadium was thriving with deliriously-happy fans. Thousands of ‘Harry enthusiasts’ were merrily bouncing about in the bright pink hats they’d bought outside the stadium.

For those One Direction lovers, Harry performed What Makes You Beautiful, capturing the hearts of many in the crowd as the lyrics vibrated through the stadium like a continuous Mexican wave.

This modern day Elvis Presley took the show on by a storm as he engaged throughout the performance with members of the audience, he even did a gender reveal and sang happy birthday to a 75-year-old lady from California.

The triple Grammy-winning artist teamed together tightly coordinated routines with incredible theatrical musicians, in addition to interactive virtual scenes plastered in bright colours.

From flashing lights, lasers, steam machines, and video projections, to all manner of eye-popping crowd engagement; the show was nothing short of a masterpiece.

Amongst all the organised chaos, the star was able to entice the crowd with a few emotional songs, including Sign of The Times that pulled at a few heartstrings. During the series' of melancholy tunes, thousands of people waved a torch in unison as Harry spoke about the songs he most resonated with.

Near the end of the show, the pop-star showed immense gratitude for the members of his band, the crew working behind the scenes and everyone who travelled to come and see him perform live.

The show stopping finale was the artist’s best known and loved song, As It Was. Throughout the entirety of the lyrical masterpiece, Harry danced, sung along, waved a Scotland flag and threw out flowers to the audience.