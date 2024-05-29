Unless you’ve been living under a good-sized rock, it won’t have escaped your notice that Taylor Swift is coming to town.

The US superstar will perform at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 – and fans will be busy making plans for where to meet up beforehand.

The Shake It Off singer is arguably the biggest pop star on the planet right now – and seems to be smashing every chart record in sight.

In April, when latest album The Tortured Poets Department was released, the 34-year-old became the first musician to claim 12 No.1 albums in the 21st century in the UK charts. She has since broken a string of records with the album, including passing the one billion streaming mark when it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week. And that's not all – earlier this year, Taylor was named 2023’s biggest-selling global recording artist by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global artist chart for a fourth time.

It’s hardly surprising that excitement for the UK leg of her Eras Tour is at fever pitch – and the noise is only going to grow louder before Taylor kicks things off right here in Edinburgh.

Plenty of venues around town are hosting pre and post-concert parties, but here we're focusing on bars to visit within walking distance of Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. Have a look through our picture gallery to see which ones we’ve chosen – and have an amazing time at the gigs.

