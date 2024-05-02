Edinburgh steak house creates Taylor Swift inspired cocktail menu with drinks including the ‘Bad Bloody Mary’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It seems the whole of Edinburgh is getting into the Taylor Swift spirit ahead of her visit – and now a local steak house has launched a special cocktail menu inspired by the pop sensation.

To celebrate this summer's Eras Tour shows at BT Murrayfield, Le Petit Beefbar on George Street has created a ‘Taylor’s Version’ of its renowned drinks menu. It will be available from May 13, when fans and cocktail enthusiasts alike will be able to enjoy a carefully curated selection of drinks inspired by the chart-topper’s iconic discography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the nostalgia of Fearless and Speak Now, to the delicate storytelling of The Tortured Poets Department, the menu has something for everyone and every era. Lovers of a sweet spritz can try Champagne Problems, made with Edinburgh Gin, fresh lemon and topped with Moët Rosé and a cloud of candy floss, and for a quick pick me up, the Bad Bloody Mary customised with your choice of spirit, is sure to hit the spot.

Le Petit Beefbar on George Street in Edinburgh has created a Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail menu.

The Lavender Haze, meanwhile, is the vision of summer with flower syrup, gin and homemade Lillet Rosé soda, and for those partial to a mocktail, the Anti-Hero combines delicious Amarena Juice and sparkling Nosecco.

To celebrate Taylor’s most recent album drop, the team have transformed their Beefbar Espresso Martini into a cocktail strong enough to spark the genius of any tortured poet.