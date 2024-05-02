New Edinburgh bar promises ‘innovative cocktail experience’ where guests are ‘transformed into adventurers’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six by Nico bosses have revealed plans for two new openings in Edinburgh – including an exciting new cocktail bar.

Chief executive and founder Nico Simeone confirmed two new Capital openings and a £2million pound investment into the city's restaurant scene.

This includes opening of a Six by Nico restaurant on Queensferry Street in the West End in June as the company moves into “a new phase with a new look for Edinburgh customers”.

Somewhere by Nico -- an immersive cocktail venue - will open in Edinburgh this summer.

Six by Nico Edinburgh West End will provide the experience guests all they know and love in elegant surroundings that compliment all aspects of their product.

The brand's current Six by Nico location on Hanover Street remains open to guests offering two city locations for diners.

Meanwhile, the second investment for Edinburgh will bring a new cocktail tasting experience to the West End.

Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh is an innovative cocktail experience that will redefine what a bar and cocktail experience looks like by blending storytelling, multi-sensory mixology and experience together.

The first location launched in Glasgow in January 2024 and is inspired by Six by Nico. Every six weeks, it develops a six-stage cocktail experience inspired by a 'themed world' that will become Somewhere.

With storytelling at the heart of the experience, guests are transformed into adventurers, with mixologists becoming the narrator, through enhanced narratives in every drink. Its mystical decor will transport you to a dream world that will challenge all your senses throughout a carefully curated two hour cocktail experience for £65pp.

Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh will open in early June, directly beside the new Six by Nico Edinburgh West End on Queensferry Street in the former Foundry 39 building at Queensferry Road.

Speaking about the new venues, Mr Simeone said: “Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent. We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences.

“Our second Six by Nico site in Edinburgh City Centre underlines our commitments to the city and provides our guests with more dining options, as well as the introduction of Somewhere by Nico, our latest brand that reinvents the conventional cocktail experience."

Around 60 new jobs will be created across both Six by Nico Edinburgh West End and Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh projects.