Edinburgh restaurants: First look at Six by Nico's mind-bending new menu where nothing is as it seems

'A World of Imagination’ invites guests on an immersive culinary experience

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th May 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:29 BST

Six By Nico is well known for its endlessly inventive menus – but the popular Edinburgh restaurant has really outdone itself this time.

From May 22, the Hanover Street eaterie is inviting diners to a whimsical new world where nothing is as it seems.

Guests can discover new flavours and favourites themed around lingering memories of times gone by, with the new six course tasting menu: A World of Imagination.

Chef Nico Simeone and his team have created a symphony of taste and texture to feast on, where the flavours are bold and bright. Each dish plays on classic childhood games, sayings and nursery rhymes, combining nostalgia and innovation to create a wonderful new world of imagination that truly pushes the boundaries of flavourful feasting.

Andy Temple, Chief Creative Officer at Six by Nico Restaurants, said: "At Six by Nico, releasing an innovative new menu is not just about introducing new dishes, it's about inviting our guests on a culinary journey that stimulates their senses, challenges their palates, and leaves a lasting impression on their memories. We’re so excited to invite everyone into our very own world of imagination.”

The menu is priced at £39 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £30.

As always, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course.

Six By Nico have also recently introduced the option to experience the full menu, vegan or vegetarian.

Diners can book a table now to discover the wonderfully whimsical ‘A World of Imagination’ food experience, which will run for six weeks from May 22nd – 2nd July, from noon to night.

Bookings can be made online at www.sixbynico.co.uk

Now, take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Six By Nico’s mindblowing new menu...

Take a look through our picture gallery for a first look at Six by Nico's newest menu

1. 'A World of Imagination’

Take a look through our picture gallery for a first look at Six by Nico's newest menu Photo: Third Party

Pork Jowl, Sweet & Sour Gherkin & Jalapeno, OxTail, Cep Mushroom & Wild Garlic.

2. Heads Or Tails

Pork Jowl, Sweet & Sour Gherkin & Jalapeno, OxTail, Cep Mushroom & Wild Garlic. Photo: Third Party

Smoked Hasselback Potato, Aged Cheddar Royale, Barbecue Leek, Bonito Beure Blanc

3. Smoke & Mirrors

Smoked Hasselback Potato, Aged Cheddar Royale, Barbecue Leek, Bonito Beure Blanc Photo: Third Party

Liver Parfait, Burnt Granny Smith Apple, Sherry & Shallot

4. An Apple A Day

Liver Parfait, Burnt Granny Smith Apple, Sherry & Shallot Photo: Third Party

