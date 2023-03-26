Six by Nico has revealed two destination tasting menus which have been chosen by over 25,000 customers and inspired by his recent surprise trip to the vibrant cities Lisbon and Marrakesh.

The menus created in 60 hours are launched to mark their sixth anniversary celebrations in March.

Through immersing in the souks of Marrakech and taking inspiration from local restaurants and chefs in Lisbon, Nico and the team crafted two six-plate offerings that pay tribute to both cities, cuisines and people, each dish inspired by a delicious discovery tasted on the trip.

First course of the Lisbon menu

Guests in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow Finnieston will get a taste of LISBON, while visitors to the new Glasgow Byres Road location will relish in MARRAKECH.

It’s the first time the team has let customers decide what menus made the final cut.

The Portuguese capitals menu includes Alheira ‘Chorizo’ Croquette - Red pepper & Olive Oil; Vine Tomato - Puffed Quinoa, Green Olive & Caper Dressing; Salt Brandade Confit Fennel, Caldeirada Shellfish Foam & Saffron Emulsion; Badejo a la Plancha Sea Bass, Kalamata Olive tapenade, Roasted Garlic Emulsion, Crispy Potato Rosti, Madeira Sauce; Roasted Belly of Pork - Barbecue Chorizo Jam, Smoked Hispi cabbage & Pica Pau Sauce; Pastel De Nata - Caramelised Puff Pastry, Creme Fraiche, Golden Raisin & White Port.

Founder, Nico Simeone said:“Six years is a tremendous achievement for us, and we wanted to mark the occasion accordingly. Our challenge was to create not one but two menus in only 60 hours following our trip to Marrakesh and Lisbon, as voted for by our customers. With the tales of the locals and taste of the ingredients still lingering in our minds, we were able to create two menus that we believe are worthy to celebrate our sixth year offering a taste of what’s to come.”

Course 6 of the Lisbon menu

'Marrakech & Lisbon', is priced at £39 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £30 at each restaurant. The menus are on offer for six weeks from 10th April – 21st May 2023, noon to night.

