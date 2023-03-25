The Edinburgh Seafood Festival is set to return with a splash to St James Quarter bringing culinary delights from the Quarter and beyond with cooking workshops from top chefs and a host of unmissable events.

From Friday until Sunday, April 2, the Edinburgh Seafood Festival, in association with The Scotsman, will showcase the work of the “gastronomic geniuses” behind some of the Quarter’s popular dining destinations.

Guests can dive in to a range of workshops and demonstrations, hosted by the experts on the Seafood Stage, located on Level 1, on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd April.

Maki and Ramen

Scotland’s National Chef, Chef Gary Maclean will take centre stage on Saturday, from 11am sharing his top tips for cooking fish at home and showcasing his skills in the live demonstration space. Maki & Ramen's Founder and Managing Director, Teddy Lee, will also share his culinary secrets and bring a taste of traditional Japanese cuisine to Edinburgh with sushi making masterclasses. Also part the Seafood Stage line-up, guests can enjoy a fun-filled cooking demo from Jimmy Lee of Bonnie & Wild favourite, Salt and Chilli Oriental. Expert duo Chef Brian Grigor and Sommelier Glen Montgomery, the team behind restaurant eòrna, opening in Stockbridge this Spring, will also host an interactive workshop.

The ever-popular Oysterman will return to this year’s festival, joined by Miss Caviar while Miele, on Level 2, will play host to two unique and unmissable events. On Saturday, 1st April, Chef Gary Maclean will host an intimate cooking demonstration and book signing, with all guests enjoying fizz on arrival, the chance to learn from the expert up close, and take home a signed copy of his book, Gary Maclean’s Scottish Kitchen. On Sunday, 2nd April, Chef Paul Wedgwood will host an exclusive nine course seafood dinner and tasting menu, in Miele’s state-of-the-art, stylish kitchen. Twelve guests will have the exciting opportunity to see Paul, who was just named Chef of the Year at the Scottish Excellence Awards, at work and enjoy his creative and exquisite dishes that will highlight the very best of Scottish produce.

New to this year’s line-up, The Seafood and Street Food Market will make its debut on Register Square from Friday, 31 March – Sunday, 2 April serving up poke bowl, seafood pizza or fish and chips from vendors Spanish Moskito Bites, Mana Poke and Lemon Squeezy.

Those who are inspired to cook with fish at home can pick up fresh Scottish fish and seafood from the Quarter’s very own fishmonger. Guests can also experience a taste of the Outer Hebrides by visiting the Isle of Harris Gin pop up shop to sample or buy the brand’s award-winning gin, made with locally harvested Sugar Kelp seaweed. There will be a pop-up Prosecco and Sangria bar too – the perfect accompaniment to the seafood delights on offer.

For a reel treat, then enjoy the luxury experience of Bonnie & Wild’s Champagne and Oyster Bar - open from 12pm on April 1st only. From 4-6pm, Duck and Waffle will host a Shucking Awesome Oyster Happy Hour, with £1.50 oysters and perfectly paired drinks. Ka Pao is ready to make waves with its seafood specials menu, inspired by the team’s recent trip to Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Guests can also enjoy a Greek take on the classic fish and chips at The Real Greek, and a limited-edition fish and chips bagel from the team at Bross Bagels.

Nick Peel, Managing Director St James Quarter, "It’s great to be bringing back Edinburgh Seafood Festival to St James Quarter. This year's festival is set to be bigger and better than ever and will offer an amazing range of seafood options from dining destinations around the Quarter and beyond.

“From a jam-packed schedule of events including live cooking demonstrations and workshops with some of the country’s top chefs, as well as the new addition of the Seafood Market in Register Square, there’s lots of exciting activities and entertainment planned to keep the whole family entertained.