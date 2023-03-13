Edinburgh’s most stylish new restaurant is to celebrate International Waffle Day with a week-long tribute to its iconic namesake.

Duck and Waffle, which opened its doors last month in the heart of St James Quarter, will showcase everything from its top-selling waffle to a quadruple of new offerings created specifically to celebrate the occasion.

On the menu from March 20 to 25 will be the Cranachan Waffle, inspired by the eponymous Scottish favourite dessert, featuring a stack of warm waffle topped with creamy oats, raspberry compote and raspberry sorbet.

On the menu at Duck & Waffle, at Edinburgh's St James Quarter, will be the Cranachan Waffle.

Next down the waffle runway at Duck & Waffle is the indulgent Fudge Cake Waffle, with white chocolate and tanka mousse, cherry compote and chocolate sauce.

Finally, breakfast fans can kick off their day with an array of traditional morning favourites prepared ‘a la waffle’, including the savoury Green Eggs & Ham Croque Madame made with spinach, parma ham, gruyère and a duck egg, and the Vegetarian Avocado with poached eggs and aleppo chillies.

“We look forward to introducing one of our favourite culinary celebrations to Scotland,” says Culinary Director Daniel Barbosa.

“Duck & Waffle is the home of the waffle – and this is our time to show Edinburgh why!”