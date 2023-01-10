Now for some exciting news! The iconic Duck & Waffle has revealed it will open the doors to its highly-anticipated Edinburgh restaurant on February 1 – and they are taking reservations now.

The critically-acclaimed restaurant, which is the brand’s first UK venture outside of London, is located within St James Quarter.

The restaurant says it will ‘merge dynamic interiors, unrivalled hospitality, a buzzy atmosphere, and mouth-watering signature fare to create an unforgettable gastro diner experience that has become a hallmark of the brand’, welcoming guests for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first guests into Duck & Waffle Edinburgh,” explains Duck & Waffle brand founder Shimon Bokovza.

“From the stunning interior design to the creative dishes on our menu it’s an experience that promises elements of surprise and delight for those who dine with us – no matter the time of the day.”

At the helm of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh’s kitchen is Culinary Director Daniel Barbosa and Executive Chef Lucia Gregusova.

The menu is built around its iconic, namesake dish – made with crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg and a mustard maple syrup on a buttermilk waffle and supported by a playful take on comfort food – a curated selection of signatures and new, location-specific offerings.

“Edinburgh is one of the most charming cities I’ve been to,” says Culinary Director Daniel Barbosa, “I came across beautiful produce and that has influenced the way the menu was designed.

“All of our beef, cheese, and shellfish are from Scotland – the quality of the Scottish products is second to none.

“These preferred purveyors range from Campbell & Sons Quality Meat, Central Produce, and I.J. Mellis cheesemongers, to George Anderson & Sons, David Lowrie Fish Merchants, and Ochil Foods – to name a few.”

Known for its delicious cocktails and signature walk-around cocktail bar, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will deliver inventive libations and classics, reimagined.

Highlights include the bottled Duck & Stormy with Bacardi Carta Negra rum, coconut, lime, and ginger juice, and the culinary-minded Bone Marrow Cosmopolitan crafted with bone marrow-infused Grey Goose.

Reservations are now open and can be made via the website at www.duckandwaffle.com/reservations/