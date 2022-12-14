Edinburgh St James Quarter welcomes 'world's most Instagrammable' cafe

Cameras at the ready! A pink-tastic new cafe has opened at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter – and it’s fair to say few venues can match its ‘wow factor’.

EL&N, which has been dubbed as the ‘world's most instagrammable café’, joins a host of branded coffee shops in Edinburgh’s trendiest shopping centre, including Black Sheep Coffee, Cairngorm Coffee and Starbucks, as well as outlets of Hotel Chocolat and Krispy Kreme.

EL&N, which stands for Eat, Live and Nourish, was founded by Alexandra Miller in the heart of London’s Mayfair, plush Park Lane in 2017.

EL&N have arrived in Edinburgh city centre, and their stunning all-pink venue can be found at St James Quarter. Photos EL&N Instagram

The company currently operates 23 stores across Europe and the Middle East, including ten in London, seven in Saudi Arabia and two in Kuwait. It also has stores in Paris, Milan, Doha, and Dubai.

Speaking about the brand’s first Scottish venue Miller said: “After five years of brand building in London, we are so thrilled to be opening our first café in Edinburgh just in time for the festive season.

“St James Quarter is the perfect location for us, located in the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh, we’ve created a unique concept that we think will resonate with our brand-new demographic in Scotland,” said Alexandra Miller, Founder, EL&N.

As well as providing customers with the most Insta-friendly pics they’re likely to take, the cafe also has an enticing all-day dining menu to enjoy.

EL&N is famed for its signature drinks such as the Spanish Latte and the Ombre Passionfruit Cooler mocktail.

There is also a variety of speciality items on the menus – such as mouth-watering hot chocolates, latte's and cakes.

The Edinburgh café will also feature a patisserie display, and a private party room.

Ed Corrigan at St James Quarter, said: “The signing of EL&N represents yet another first for Scotland at demonstrating the continued appeal of St James Quarter to a diverse range of brands.

EL&N is famed for its signature drinks such as the Spanish Latte and the Ombre Passionfruit Cooler mocktail. Photo: EL&N Instagram

