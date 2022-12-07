Those with fond memories of enjoying delicious Greek cuisine on holiday rejoice! An authentic Greek restaurant chain are to open their first Scottish venue in Edinburgh next week.

The Real Greek, the UK’s only authentic Greek restaurant group, are set to open for business at St James Quarter on Monday (December 12) – and to celebrate they are offering diners a massive 50% discount on food from their main menu.

The opening marks the group’s fifth new restaurant of 2022, following new locations in Manchester, Newcastle, Solihull, and Gloucester.

The new 140-cover Edinburgh site offers indoor seating and a Click & Collect service.

The Real Greek say their venue has all the fun and energy of quintessential Greek dining and is perfect for dates, a get-together and catch-ups with friends. Kids also eat free at the restaurant every Sunday when an accompanying adult spends £10.

Nabil Mankarious, managing director at The Real Greek, said: “2022 has been a landmark year for The Real Greek, with a particular focus on openings in the North of England.

“Not only have we opened our first Northern England property this year, but now we are expanding into Scotland, with ambitious growth plans to roll out more restaurants in this fantastic country.

“We’re very excited about the future of The Real Greek in Scotland.”

The Real Greek embodies the culinary heritage of the Eastern Mediterranean. Taking in the best of Greece’s gastronomic traditions, from the hundreds of islands to the fertile mainland and mountains, as well as the latest innovations of the Capital’s restaurant scene.

Utilising core ingredients directly sourced from Greece, the creative direction in the kitchen is led by Nikos Karathanos, the youngest Greek chef to be awarded a Michelin star at the age of just 27.

Christiana Berg, general manager at The Real Greek Edinburgh, said: “St James Quarter, since its inception in 2021, has been such a firm favourite with shoppers, tourists and locals alike.

