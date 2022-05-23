The company, which already has a 140-cover space in the premises previously occupied by Jamie’s Italian in George Street's Assembly Rooms, will be arriving at the Bonnie & Wild food market at St James Quarter on Wednesday, June 1.

Stack & Still also has four branches in Glasgow, and one in Livingston.

Located on the 4th floor of St James Quarter, Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace is a beautiful food hall featuring some of Scotland's best independent food and drink producers.

Stack & Still, one of Edinburgh’s best-loved pancake places, has just announced they’re opening a second restaurant in the city – this time at St James Quarter.

Stack & Still focus on fresh food, cooked to order, using local, sustainably sourced ingredients as much as possible.

Think classic buttermilk pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, protein-packed pancakes made with vanilla whey protein, or low-fat pancakes, with fresh fruit and a gluten-free vegan pancake along with a great selection of gluten-free toppings and sauces.

Announcing the new branch on social media, Stack & Still said: “What better way to brighten up a Monday afternoon than to announce the imminent launch of our seventh Stack & Still location

“We’ll be opening inside @bonnieandwildmarket at St James Quarter on Wednesday 1st June!

“Over the weekend, teams from Bonnie & Wild and Stack & Still fitted out the new unit, which will employ almost a dozen chefs and counter staff.”

Chief executive Paul Reynolds added: “All of us at Stack & Still are over the moon to be joining the Bonnie & Wild community. The venue’s fantastic, with some superb chefs who I’m really excited to be working alongside.”

“The ethos at B&W really chimes with us. We focus on fresh food, cooked to order, using local, sustainably sourced ingredients as much as possible.

“We proudly use Scottish ingredients as much as possible and make the most of the fantastic food and drink products available. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack in between, we offer an unbeatable selection of options.

“Alongside our classic buttermilk pancakes, we provide health-conscious customers buckwheat pancakes, protein-packed pancakes made with vanilla whey protein, or low-fat pancakes, which pair superbly with the fresh fruit and other healthier toppings on our menu.

“For those with dietary requirements we also offer a gluten-free vegan pancake along with a great selection of gluten-free toppings and sauces."

Ryan Barrie, Operations Director at Bonnie & Wild, commented: “This is another superb signing for Bonnie & Wild, and I can’t wait to see them open to an eager public next week.

“Stack & Still’s popular, high quality offer will really chime with both our loyal regulars and new visitors alike, and I think it’ll help to cement Bonnie & Wild as the go-to for a truly exemplary eating and drinking experience, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night drinks."