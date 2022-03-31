St James Quarter has released episode five of its ‘Behind the Quarter’ series, which includes some never-before-seen footage of the latest leisure brands opening on the top level of the shopping destination.

The video gives a sneak-peak into the new Everyman cinema, which is set to open on Level 5 in April.

Visitors will be able to order drinks and food to their seats, and lounge on plush velvet sofas and armchairs while they watch the latest cinema releases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Everett, Venue Manager of Everyman Cinema, said he was “excited” to open the new venue, and added: "I think this is the best Everyman cinema we’ve done.”

Roomzzz will open its first location in Scotland on the top floor of the St James Quarter, offering 75 rooms with stunning views of the city, while W Hotel will also join Level 5 of the galleria.

At the end of the year, two new yet-to-be-announced restaurants will open on the level, joining Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger, which will launch in April.

An aerial view of the St James Quarter

Level 5 will also host two performance spaces, which will be utilised during the Fringe and Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Martin Perry, the Project Director for the St James Quarter, said: "Up until this point, we’ve shown the public the shopping galleria and the car parking.

"They’ve seen restaurants and shops [...] – but this is where the rest of the Quarter comes to life.”

A message from the Editor:

An Everyman Cinema will open on Level 5 of Edinburgh's St James Quarter.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.