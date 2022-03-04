Gordon Ramsay Street Burger set to open in Edinburgh's St James Quarter

The new outlet will open in the St James Quarter.

Gordon Ramsay Street Burger will open within the Ribbon building at levels 4 and 5 of St James Quarter, opposite the Everyman Cinema which will open its doors in April this year.

The Gordon Ramsay team will add a few extras for the Edinburgh branch, bringing a games lounge, DJ booth and interiors which were designed by internationally acclaimed Russell Sage Studio.

The news follows the recent announcement of the March opening of Ka Pao, an East Asian restaurant from Glasgow that was presented a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin guide, a prize awarded to outlets offering exceptional quality cuisine at accessible prices.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, commented: “It’s been a big week for St James Quarter with a number of iconic brands confirmed to be joining the family.

"We are delighted that Gordon Ramsay has chosen a flagship space within The Quarter for Street Burger’s Scottish debut. Edinburgh is clearly a city close to his heart and we think our guests will be wowed by what he and his team have got planned for the space.”

The new branch will add to the eight burger outlets which hold the celebrity chef’s name, six of which are in London.

St James Quarter has continued to add new names since the revamped centre opened in June 2021.

It now boasts a growing list of names at the retail led destination, which includes & Other Stories, Mango, Zara, REISS, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Miele, Next, H&M, JD Sports, John Lewis and many more.

The new restaurant follows hot on the heels to Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, opened just a few hundred yards away in St Andrew Square in November.

As well as classic Gordon Ramsay dishes, from Beef Wellington and traditional fish & chips, Scottish Chef of the Year finalist Dan Ashmore has added a local flavour to the menu.

The St Andrew Square eatery recently made the surprise donation of £100,000 to specialist charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland.