Edinburgh crime: Emergency services spotted in Leith during ongoing police incident on Great Junction Street
Emergency services are attending an ongoing incident in Leith.
Police cars were spotted attending an emergency incident on Great Junction Street in Leith, near the junction with Ferry Road.
At least three police vehicles were on the scene, and the road appears partially blocked.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
This is an ongoing incident and this article will be updated as more comes in.
Read More
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.