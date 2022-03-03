Emergency services were spotted near West Barns bowling club on Friday, February 25th where they were undertaking a ‘pre planned’ operation.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that a 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, but had been released pending further enquiry.

On Thursday, a controlled explosion was carried out at the scene.

East Lothian crime: Controlled explosion carried out as part of ongoing police operation in West Barns

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "As a precautionary measure, in accordance with procedures, a controlled explosion was carried out by the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) on an item recovered at an address in West Barns, East Lothian.

"This was in relation to an ongoing investigation at the premises.

"We would like to reassure the local community that there was no threat to them as a result of the activity and that there will be a continued police presence in the area while we continue with our enquiries."

